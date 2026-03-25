Anupam Kher pays Mahesh Bhatt Rs 25,000 for every film he does, says it’s a ‘ritual’: ‘Started with Rs 250, he says there’s inflation’

Anupam Kher made his debut in the movies back in the 1980s with Mahesh Bhatt’s film Saaransh. And in a recent interview, Anupam revealed that he continues to pay his dues to the director for giving him his first break. Anupam shared that after every film that he does, he gives Rs 25,000 to Mahesh, and revealed that they started this ritual back in the day with just Rs 500, which has now increased to Rs 25,000.

Anupam, in a chat with Pinkvilla, was also asked if he would want to work in a remake of any of his 550 films and the actor said that if given a choice, he would like to do an action version of Saaransh. “I want to do Saaransh 2 as an action actor. I spoke to Mahesh Bhatt a month ago. I told him Bhatt saab, ‘I really want to do action because I am working on myself’. I do display my body at the risk of being laughed at. I feel very happy about it. I would want my character to save people via action. Like in Taken, so I want to do something like that,” he said.