Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Anupam Kher has ‘delicious’ lunch at SS Rajamouli’s house, honours filmmaker with a shawl

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently visited filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s house in Hyderabad.

August 3, 2022 8:10:38 pm
SS Rajamouli, Anupam KherAnupam Kher meets SS Rajamouli again.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday posted a video in which he is seen wrapping a traditional shawl around SS Rajamouli’s shoulders. The actor thanked the filmmaker and his wife Rama Rajamouli for their love, warmth and delicious cuisine after having lunch at their home in Hyderabad.

In the video, Kher is heard saying, “How will you otherwise remember me more?” In one of the pictures, Rajamouli and Kher are seen greeting each other. The actor also posed for a photo with Rajamouli and his wife Rama.

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Sharing the video and photos on Instagram, 67-year-old actor Anupam Kher wrote, “Dearest #RamaJi and @ssrajamouli! Thank you for your love, warmth and delicious lunch at your place in Hyderabad! I was particularly happy to welcome you in your own house with a traditional shawl wrapping! I love your simplicity and humility. I feel blessed. So much to learn from both of you!! 🙏🕉 #Simple #Successful #Maverick.”

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam Kher and SS Rajamouli had crossed paths at Goafest earlier this year. The actor had shared photos of himself with the filmmaker and wrote, “What an awesome man! And what an amazing conversation it was with one and only, the maverick @ssrajamouli at @goafestlive. Wonderful to talk to him about joint families, childhood stories, our epics and of course about life in cinema! Jai Ho! #RRR #TheKashmirFiles #LearningExperience #Blockbusters #JoyOfCinema.”

On the work front, Anupam Kher will play political leader Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency. Kher had earlier shared his first look from Emergency on Twitter and wrote, “Happy and proud to essay the role of the man, who questioned fearlessly, a rebel in the truest sense of the word, #JayaPrakashNarayan in #KanganaRanaut-starrer and directorial next #Emergency.”

