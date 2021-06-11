Anupam Kher confused with sudden fall in his Twitter followers: ‘An observation, not a complaint’

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher complained about a drastic fall in his followers on the micro-blogging site Twitter. He claimed that in the last 36 hours, his followers have fallen by 80,000, and now he wants to know if it was a technical glitch or something else went wrong.

On Thursday, Kher addressed his tweet to the Twitter team and wrote, “Dear @Twitter and @TwitterIndia! I have 80,000 less followers in the last 36 hours! Is there a glitch in your app or something else is happening!! It is an observation. Not a complaint….. yet.:)”

Currently, the Saaransh fame has 18.7 million followers on Twitter. He joined the social media platform in September 2009 and has been an active user since. He often shares his opinion on the platform, interacts with his fans and also uses it for promoting his work.

Soon, the audience will get to see Kher narrating and anchoring the Discovery+ documentary Bhuj: The Day India Shook. It is based on one of India’s most destructive earthquakes that took place 20 years ago. The documentary combines facts, authentic research, and first-hand accounts of survivors to uncover the tragedy.

On the personal front, the actor is supporting his wife Kirron Kher who is battling cancer. After her diagnosis, Anupam Kher quit his American TV series New Amsterdam to be with his wife in these testing times.