Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Anupam Kher on meeting American singer Lenny Kravitz: Loved talking to him about India

Anupam Kher shared a photograph with Lenny Kravitz and described his meet as "wonderful". The Accidental Prime Minister actor is currently in New York, shooting for his upcoming American drama series New Amsterdam.

By: IANS | Los Angeles | Updated: August 21, 2018 12:58:23 pm
Anupama Kher with Lenny Kravitz Anupam Kher shared a picture with American singer Lenny Kravitz.
Related News

Veteran actor Anupam Kher met American singer Lenny Kravitz and he said loved talking to him about music, movies and the magic of India. Anupam shared a photograph of himself with Kravitz and described his meet as “wonderful”.

“It was wonderful to meet Lenny Kravitz. Loved talking to him about music, movies and magic of India. Have invited him to come to our country and entertain us with his great music. Joy of music, great conversations,” he captioned the image.

Kravitz is known for songs like Fly away, I Belong to You, American Woman and Stillness of Heart.

The actor is currently in New York, where he is shooting for his upcoming American drama series New Amsterdam.

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US, the series follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin played by Ryan Eggold, the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

On the Bollywood front, Anupam Kher will soon be seen in The Accidental Prime Minister slated to release on December 21. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru, Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi, Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi and Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Android Pie is now official: Top features of Android 9
Watch Now
Android Pie is now official: Top features of Android 9
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement