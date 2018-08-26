Anupam Kher wishes wife Kirron Kher a happy 33rd wedding anniversary

Anupam Kher thanked wife Kirron Kher for the love and laughter. Anupam Kher thanked wife Kirron Kher for the love and laughter.

On Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher’s wedding anniversary, the former took to Twitter to wish his ‘dearest Kirron’ a happy 33rd anniversary.

Anupam Kher shared some beautiful unseen pictures of the two thanking her for the love and laughter. The post read, “Happy 33rd Anniversary dearest Kirron. Thank you for your love and laughter. Thank you for your grace. It has been a great journey of ups & downs. But it has been a solid one. Many more to come.”

” 🌺 Chandigarh is lucky to have you as it’s MP @KirronKherBJP ji.👍 Mumbai misses you,” added the actor.

See Anupam Kher’s wishes for wife Kirron Kher here:

Happy 33rd Anniversary dearest Kirron. Thank you for your love and laughter. Thank you for your grace. It has been a great journey of ups & downs. But it has been a solid one. Many more to come. 🌺 Chandigarh is lucky to have you as it’s MP @KirronKherBJP ji.👍 Mumbai misses you. pic.twitter.com/ZEgdMoZMIG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 25, 2018

On the work front, Anupam Kher has been busy with some international projects. He will also be seen in the upcoming political drama-The Accidental Prime Minister. The film, which is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name, has been written by Manmohan Singh’s media adviser Sanjay Baru.

The movie revolves around Singh’s life, the economist, and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

It also features Arjun Mathur and Aahana Kumra as Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, respectively, while Suzanne Bernert will portray the role of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Directed by debutant Vijay Gutte and written by Hansal Mehta, the flick is set to hit the theatres on 21 December.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd