Follow Us:
Sunday, August 26, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Anupam Kher wishes wife Kirron Kher a happy 33rd wedding anniversary

Anupam Kher took to Twitter to wish his wife Kirron Kher on the occasion of their 33rd wedding anniversary. He also shared some beautiful unseen pictures of the couple.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: August 26, 2018 10:24:35 am
Anupam Kher Kirron Kher Anupam Kher thanked wife Kirron Kher for the love and laughter.
Related News

On Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher’s wedding anniversary, the former took to Twitter to wish his ‘dearest Kirron’ a happy 33rd anniversary.

Anupam Kher shared some beautiful unseen pictures of the two thanking her for the love and laughter. The post read, “Happy 33rd Anniversary dearest Kirron. Thank you for your love and laughter. Thank you for your grace. It has been a great journey of ups & downs. But it has been a solid one. Many more to come.”

” 🌺 Chandigarh is lucky to have you as it’s MP @KirronKherBJP ji.👍 Mumbai misses you,” added the actor.

See Anupam Kher’s wishes for wife Kirron Kher here:

On the work front, Anupam Kher has been busy with some international projects. He will also be seen in the upcoming political drama-The Accidental Prime Minister. The film, which is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name, has been written by Manmohan Singh’s media adviser Sanjay Baru.

The movie revolves around Singh’s life, the economist, and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

It also features Arjun Mathur and Aahana Kumra as Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, respectively, while Suzanne Bernert will portray the role of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Directed by debutant Vijay Gutte and written by Hansal Mehta, the flick is set to hit the theatres on 21 December.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement