Anupam Kher thanks fans for their concern and best wishes for Kirron Kher: ‘Your love has made us stronger’

Anupam Kher has thanked the fans who have poured in their best wishes for Kirron Kher on social media. On Saturday, he took to Twitter and shared a video expressing his gratitude to the well-wishers.

“Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @KirronKherBJP. She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you!” Anupam wrote along with the video. Kirron is currently undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

In the video, Anupam said, “My dear friends, thank you a lot for your prayers and wishes for Kirron Kher. Your love and support has made us stronger, and we hope that she comes out of this period of her life, successfully leaving the sickness behind.”

The New Amsterdam actor ended the video by wishing well for every family who has a member suffering from cancer. “I wish and pray well for their well-being and recovery,” Anupam concluded.

On Thursday, Anupam and Sikander Kher shared a note informing their fans about Kirron’s health. The note read, “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on. She’s all heart and that’s why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love.”