Anupam Kher-Kirron Kher’s anniversary special black-and-white photos have ‘all shades of colours in them’

Anupam Kher and his wife Kirron Kher are celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary today. The actor took to his social media account to share some unseen photos of himself with his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher.

Anupam shared three photos, including a photo from their wedding and also features Anupam Kher’s brothers and his mother.

Anupam wrote, “Happy 36th wedding anniversary dearest #Kirron. It has been a long journey with all the possible emotions of laughter, tears, arguments, sharing, friendship, love and togetherness! But a journey worth it. These black and white pics have all the shades of colour in them. Stay safe and healthy. Love and prayers always! 😍🌺😍 @kirronkhermp #Anniversary #Life #Love.”

Sikandar Kher, Kirron Kher’s son with her first husband Gautam Berry, also wishes this couple. He posted a click of Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher and wrote, “Happy anniversary to these two people .. I think I’ve seen them somewhere.. to many more #Anniversary #Strangers #Family #Love.”

It had been a tough time for the Khers as Kirron was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Anupam Kher and Sikandar had announced in April that the actor-MP is suffering from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Anupam later said that she is on the road to recovery.

Time and again, Sikandar Kher goes live on his Instagram account to give health updates of mother Kirron Kher. At times we do get to see her appearing in some videos shared by Anupam Kher too.