Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Anupam Kher shares photos with Kartik Aaryan, says they are ‘superstars’

Anupam Kher’s The Kashmir Files and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 minted money at the box office.

August 17, 2022 9:31:46 pm
Anupam KherAnupam Kher shared photos with Kartik Aaryan on Instagram

Actor Anupam Kher shared photos with Kartik Aaryan on his official Instagram account, saying that they were both ‘superstars’. Referring to the box office collections of both their films The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anupam also mentioned that ‘the time is changing along with the system’. Both the films are among the few Bollywood successes in 2022, as other big-budget star-studded films failed to make an impact at the box office.

Anupam Kher wrote, “SUPERSTARS: Since the criteria of calling an actor (however good he/she is) a #SuperStar depends on the money their movies make, I am sharing with you all a pic of two SUPERSTARS. At least this year for me! 😬 My film #KashmirFiles made 350crores worldwide and @kartikaaryan’s #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 earned close to 250 crores.”

He added, “Time is changing and so is the audience’s taste and the system. Who had ever imagined that a day will come, when my film like #KashmirFiles in the lead will do business of 350cr. It is a good churning! I welcome the change. Hope you all do too! It was such a pleasure to meet #Kartik recently! He is going to be here for a long long time. Both, as an actor and a superstar.” In Hindi he added that he has been ‘running for 40 years’ and he has more work to do.

Anupam Kher’s The Kashmir Files and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are among the few successes this year, along with Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Varun Dhawan’s Juggjugg Jeeyo. Bollywood has seen several flops this year, the most recent being Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

