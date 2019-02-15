Have you seen these videos of Anupam Kher, Kareena Kapoor and Tiger Shroff?

Toggle Menu
Anupam Kher shared his anger and sadness on Kashmir's Pulwama district terror attack. Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen at the gym in a video shared on social media.

Kareena Kapoor was seen in the gym with her BFF Amrita Arora.

Anupam Kher, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Amit Sadh and Sushmita Sen among others shared videos on social media today. Scroll to see videos.

“Feeling extremely sad and angry. More than 40 #CRPF jawans martyred. Millions of thoughts in my mind. I hope the govt. deals with the terrorists befittingly. Also time for certain people in our own country who criticise the armed forces to SHUT UP,” Anupam Kher wrote sharing this video.

Amrita Arora shared a video of herself and bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan at the gym.

Amit Sadh also posted a workout video.

“Congratulations Nita and Mukeshbhai #wishes #blessings @aambani1 @shloka11 .. looking forward to the wedding celebrations .. lots of love … #beautiful #invite #traditional #spiritual #lordkrishna #divine #bliss,” Manish Malhotra wrote with the video.

Tiger Shroff posted a video on his Instagram account.

Disha Patani too shared a clip.

Sharing the video, Sushmita Sen wrote, “Happpyyyyyyy Valentine’s Day!!!❤️😁😘💋🎵 To love that makes us stronger!!! #unconditional #poetic #inclusive #love❤️#sharing a beautiful #valentinesday I love you @rohmanshawl how magical you made it!!!😍💋@aaradhikachopra Renee & Alisah mmmuuuaaah!!!! I love you guys very very much!!!😁😍❤️.”

