Anupam Kher to play Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, see first look

The first look of Anupam Kher from Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency is out. The actor plays political leader Jayaprakash Narayan in the film.

Kher will have an important role to play in Emergency, as Narayan was a significant opponent of Indira Gandhi in the 1970s.

Earlier this month, a short video from the film introduced the audience to Kangana Ranaut’s Indira Gandhi. Ranaut is also directing the film. Her banner Manikarnika Films is producing Emergency.

Emergency is presumably set during the 21 month period from 1975-1977, that has often been dubbed as one of the darkest periods of independent India. Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister of the country at the time.

Talking about the movie, Kangana Ranaut previously said in a statement, “Emergency reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that’s why I decided to tell this story. Moreover, playing a public figure on screen is always a challenge because one has to get the look, the characteristics and the persona right. I spent a significant amount of time researching the subject and once I felt I had enough ammunition, I commenced the film’s shoot.”

Kangana also spoke about understanding the audience and said that she understands their ‘pulse’. “I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture (laughs). I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side,” she said.

Kangana Ranaut’s other upcoming projects include Tejas and the sequel to Manikarnika. She is also producing Tiku Weds Sheru under her banner.