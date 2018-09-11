Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Hotel Mumbai actor Anupam Kher: Great films on India being made only by foreigners

Hotel Mumbai is Anupam Kher's 501st film. The Anthony Maras directorial premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Updated: September 11, 2018 3:02:36 pm
Anupam Kher will be seen in Hotel Mumbai Hotel Mumbai premiered at TIFF 2018.
Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher wonders why great films on India are being made only by foreigners.

In Toronto for the premiere of Australian director Anthony Maras’ debut feature film Hotel Mumbai based on the September 2008 terror attacks, Kher said: “This is fascinating that the film Gandhi was also made by a foreigner. Now this (Hotel Mumbai) film has also been made by a foreigner. Thank you, Anthony, for making this movie. This film is a tribute to everybody who has lost a dear one anywhere in the world.”

Without naming the person, Kher said: “Somebody had made a film on it (Mumbai terror attacks), but it was atrocious. That person wanted to cash in on the tragedy.”

But Anthony’s Hotel Mumbai “humanises'” the tragedy that Mumbai went through 10 years ago, the actor added.

“The Taj Palace Hotel is not just another hotel. It is an icon and its owner — the Tatas — are a respectable name not just in India but also around the world,” he said.

At the press conference, Kher revealed that Hotel Mumbai is the 501st film of his career.

As he was congratulated by the cast, the veteran actor said even his mother asked him for the first time as to how he did so many films.

“Hotel Mumbai is my 501st film. My mother, who is 85, asked me ‘How did I do it?'” said Kher.

The movie premiered at the on-going Toronto International Film Festival on September 7.

