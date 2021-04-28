Anupam Kher gives update about wife Kirron Kher’s health as she battles multiple myeloma: ‘She is better but medicines have many side effects’

Anupam Kher has given an update about the health of wife, actor and politician Kirron Kher, as she battles multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The actor was speaking to his fans via an Instagram live session and said in answer to a question, “Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is in good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine.”

Anupam had revealed earlier this month that Kirron was being treated for the disease. “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on,” he had written at the time.

Anupam also shared another Instagram post lauding his wife on Wednesday. The actor shared a photo of the letter sent by Kirron to Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh administration in which the former has asked for allocating Rs 1 crore to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) so that they can buy ventilators.

“Dearest @kirronkhermp ! In this hour of need your allocation of Rs. One Crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients will really help. It is a noble gesture especially when you yourself are going through treatment. I am proud of you! May you be fully healthy very soon. 🙏🌺🙏 #Prayers #HelpTheNeedy #Chandigarh (sic),” read Anupam Kher’s full caption.

While many in the comments section praised Kirron Kher for this move, one user seemed upset by the post and wrote in response, “Please note that this is not a donation of any kind. Please don’t make it sound like she has done something extraordinary. This is an allocation of budget and it’s her duty to do this. Only if your government had acted in a timely manner earlier, we would have never reached this stage.”