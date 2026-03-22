Anupam Kher feels ‘sad and pity’ for those calling Dhurandhar 2 ‘propaganda’: ‘This is a film of Hindustan…’

Veteran actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher is all praise for Aditya Dhar after watching the latter’s new spy thriller, Dhurandhar The Revenge in cinemas. On Saturday, Kher took to his X handle to share a long review of the film, running over eight minutes, in which he heaped praises on multiple aspects of the film, particularly on Dhar, and defended the film from the claims that it’s propaganda or jingoism.

“I just watched Dhurandhar 2. What should I say? It’s outstanding, right from writing, direction, acting, technicians, and music. It’s a film that makes you feel so proud of your country, of Bharat. I just talked to Aditya Dhar on the call. I’m so exhausted, but I needed to put out this review. Not review, but thoughts,” said Anupam Kher in the video.

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“People who’re saying it’s jingoism and propaganda, I feel sad and pity for them. Initially, before watching the film, I felt angry because they also called The Kashmir Files propaganda. Maybe not Baramulla, but Dhurandhar. Those who call it propaganda film should be ashamed of themselves. If you feel angry because of it, why don’t you put together writers and make a film of your own,” argued Kher.

Anupam Kher starred in Vivek Agnihotri’s 2022 blockbuster The Kashmir Files, which depicted the struggles the Kashmiri Pandit community had to endure during the late 1980s and the early 1990s when they were ousted from their homeland of Kashmir. Aditya Suhas Jambhale’s supernatural thriller Baramulla, starring Manav Kaul, released on Netflix last year. Based on similar themes, it was co-written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios, which also backed the blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise.

“It’s a film about modern India, apart from the drama. How brilliant our system, our people, and our agencies are, whether it’s IB or RAW. How meticulously they’re doing their jobs! I must say today, we’re the most fortunate people living in this country. Aditya Dhar, yaar matlab kaun si mitti ke bane ho? When I see you on TV or meet you in person, you don’t feel like the same person,” added Kher.

The actor then attributed Aditya Dhar’s patriotism and latent rage to the fact that like him, the filmmaker is also a Kashmiri Pandit. “But somewhere, the anger of a Kashmiri Pandit shows because we don’t pick up weapons. We give answers with our work, our intellect. I’m including myself. How brilliantly he’s demolished the neighbouring country, and with logic,” said Anupam Kher.

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Kher also lauded how Dhar has juxtaposed India’s past with recent historical events. He also praised the last half hour of “jaw-dropping” action. The actor then went on to salute the central performance of Ranveer Singh, who plays a spy, Jaskirat Singh, in the film. Kher admitted he doesn’t praise actors until they’ve done a remarkable job, given he’s the founder of an acting school, Actor Prepares.

“I’m a teacher of an acting school. For me to salute somebody takes a lot of time and conviction. Ranveer Singh, you’re outstanding. I’m using this word repeatedly because for a Hindi-medium boy like me, that’s the only word that’s beyond great. Your body language, your simmering pain in one or two scenes is so sad. My heart went out to you,” said Kher. He also lauded Sara Arjun’s “remarkable” performance, given most of her shots in the sequel were closeups.

“Arjun Rampal! Oh my god, he’s — I was about to say outstanding again — he’s remarkable, especially in two scenes. I don’t want to give you any spoilers. R Madhavan, what a mature performance! It could’ve easily happened in this role, ‘I’m the boss!’ Of course, the writing and direction have helped, but only R Madhavan could do that role. Muah,” added Kher. While Rampal plays the chief antagonist, Inter-Services Intelligence officer Major Iqbal, Madhavan essays his Indian counterpart, Intelligence Bureau chief Ajay Sanyal.

Anupam Kher saved special compliments for his “friend” and ” darling” Rakesh Bedi, who plays Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali. “You’re what they say sone pe suhaga. Your last scene drew so much applause! I even whistled. I’m so happy you’ve got this role and done it amazingly,” said Kher.

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He then compared Dhurandhar 2 to a national event like a high-stakes cricket match of Team India. “I feel proud of my country because I always say I’m eight years younger to India. People were cheering ‘Jai Hind’ in the hall. Cricket matches have always brought Indians together. This is the first time a film has done it. You root for India, you root for Bharat. This is a film of Hindustan,” said Kher, also hailing it as India winning a cinematic Olympic medal.

“Hats off to you, Aditya Dhar! God bless you. Nazar utaar lena apni. I prayed and chanted for you after getting back home. Thank you for making this film for making every Indian proud of India. Go watch Dhurandhar in crowded theatres two to three times. I’ll also do that,” concluded Kher.

DURANDHAR2 IS OUTSTANDING!🏆ADITYA DHAR IS A ROCKSTAR! ❤️🥹Sometimes, words fall short.

You walk out of a film… and there’s a silence within you that says everything, yet explains nothing. That’s what watching #Dhurandar felt like. It is not just a film. It is an experience. An… pic.twitter.com/3LX6MMPDwS — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 21, 2026

Anupam Kher missed out mentioning Sanjay Dutt, who plays SP Chaudhary Aslam in Dhurandhar 2, but included him in his caption. “DURANDHAR 2 IS OUTSTANDING! (trophy emoji) ADITYA DHAR IS A ROCKSTAR! (red heart emoji) Sometimes, words fall short (teary-eyed emoji). You walk out of a film… and there’s a silence within you that says everything, yet explains nothing. That’s what watching #Dhurandar felt like. It is not just a film. It is an experience. An emotion. A journey that quietly enters your heart and then refuses to leave,” wrote Kher on X.

“There are moments in Dhurandar that don’t just play on screen — they stay with you, long after the lights come on. I have tried to capture what I felt in the video I am sharing along with this post… but honestly, I could have gone on and on. Because some stories are not meant to be described! They are meant to be felt. Dhurandar is one such story. Congratulations to the entire team for creating something so powerful, so magical, so moving, and so deeply human. Watch it. Experience it. And then sit with it. And #SanjayDutt is brilliant! EVERY ‘INDIAN’ WILL BE PROUD OF THIS FILM,” he added.

Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which released in cinemas last December, and became the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office, earning over Rs 890 crore, and the fourth highest grossing Indian film ever worldwide, amassing over Rs 1300 crore. It’s co-produced by B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios. The sequel is performing exceptionally too, having crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide within just four days of release.