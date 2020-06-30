Anupam Kher’s ‘Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’ moment with Michael Jackson

Anupam Kher gave throwback to his fan moment with Michael Jackson. (Photo: Express Archive) Anupam Kher gave throwback to his fan moment with Michael Jackson. (Photo: Express Archive)

Actor Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram account to share his fan moment with Michael Jackson when the King of Pop visited India in 1996.

The photo features a young and excited Kher shaking hands with Jackson.

Sharing the story behind the picture, Anupam Kher wrote, “When Michael Jackson visited India in 1996 a group of selected people were invited to meet him exclusively at Oberoi hotel gardens. I was also the lucky one.”

He also recalled how he “broke the barricade jumped on the stage and almost hugged MJ.” However, when the singer’s bodyguards rushed towards the actor, film producer Bharat Shah introduced Kher to Michael Jackson “as the biggest actor in India.”

Recalling how it was one of his ‘Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’ moment, Anupam Kher mentioned, “He immediately and politely bent down and shook a jubilant me’s hands. And my history was captured in this picture. Sometimes you have to make an effort to create Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai moments. Jai Ho!”

