Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta’s One Day: Justice Delivered to release on July 5

One Day: Justice Delivered revolves around a crime branch special officer who investigates the serial disappearance of high profile individuals in a state capital.

One Day: Justice Delivered is helmed by Ashok Nanda.

One Day: Justice Delivered, starring Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta, will hit the screens on July 5.

Directed by Ashok Nanda, the film is produced by Ketan Patel, Kamlesh Singh and Swati Singh.

“We didn’t get censor cuts clearances on time so film print could not be delivered to overseas distributors and we wanted worldwide release on same date. So we moved to 5th July with the joint decision of producer, director and distributor,” the makers said in a statement.

The movie also features Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, Deepshikha and Murali Sharma.

