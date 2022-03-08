Anupam Kher celebrates birthday on sets of Unnchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa and Boman Irani. Watch

Anupam Kher, who turned 67 on March 7, had a working birthday. The actor on Tuesday shared three videos that gave a glimpse of how he celebrated his birthday with Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa and Boman Irani on the sets of Unnchai. Sharing the video clips on Instagram, Anupam Kher said it was the “BEST and dream birthday celebrations.” He also extended his thanks to Sooraj Barjatya, Amitabh Bachchan, Danny and Boman for making his birthday a “memorable day” for him. “I feel blessed,” he concluded.

On his birthday, Anupam Kher stunned his fans with his transformation. In a long note, he spoke about how he had the ‘dream to take fitness seriously.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

“37 years ago you met a young actor who debuted in the most unconventional way and played a 65 year old man. Throughout my career I have tried to explore every single avenue as a performer. But there is one dream that I always had inside me, but never did anything to make it a reality. The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself. I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together,” a part of his note read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

At present, Anupam is busy with Unnchai, a film that also stars Parineeti Chopra. The film marks the actor’s 520th project. In 2021, announcing the film, Anupam had shared, “#SoorajBarjatya was an assistant to #MaheshBhatt in my 1st film #Saaransh. This is my fourth film with this cinema genius. Working with @rajshrifilms is a bliss and a blessing!” Later, he spoke about working with Amitabh Bachchan. “Heroes come and go. But legends are forever!!” Happy and Humbled to share the screen space once again with legendary Mr. @amitabhbachchan for #SoorajBarjatya’s magnum opus #Uunchai. So much to learn from the great cinema icon!” he captioned a photo on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a few photos from the sets of Unnchai on his blog. He informed that the actor, with Anupam, Boman and Danny, shot for a song. He was all praise for the choreographer and junior artists. “Many of them may have aspired to be the lead in the film .. to have that speaking part which could open up other doors for them .. but no .. they have remained where they were 45 years ago and still are their, in their confined space. At times a sad tale of existence .. but them that have been with us have stamped their seals for posterity .. they shall remain where they were, but they shall remain. Actors and actresses have come and gone .. but they remain .. in ever frame!.. and the music and the sound and the action continues ..” he wrote on his blog.

Apart from Unnchai, Anupam is looking forward to The Kashmir Files. Big B, on the other hands, has several projects in his kitty, including the magnum opus film Project K, which stars him with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.