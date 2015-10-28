Anupam Kher does away with moustache for Dhoni biopic

Sushant Singh Rajput, who will be seen as Dhoni in the biopic, says he admires veteran actor Anupam Kher.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shaved off his moustache to play cricketer M.S. Dhoni’s father Pan Singh in Neeraj Pandey’s directorial “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”.

“Shot for Neeraj Pandey’s biopic on MS Dhoni. As usual a great start. Had to cut my moustache for the role after many years. #MixedFeelings,” Anupam tweeted on Wednesday.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who will be seen as Dhoni in the biopic, says he admires the veteran actor.

“Have admired him since the time I started watching films, never thought I would work with him one day. @AnupamPkher!,” Sushant had tweeted earlier.

