Anupam Kher does away with moustache for Dhoni biopic

By: IANS | Mumbai | Updated: June 21, 2017 5:15:38 pm
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shaved off his moustache to play cricketer M.S. Dhoni’s father Pan Singh in Neeraj Pandey’s directorial “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”.
“Shot for Neeraj Pandey’s biopic on MS Dhoni. As usual a great start. Had to cut my moustache for the role after many years. #MixedFeelings,” Anupam tweeted on Wednesday.
Sushant Singh Rajput, who will be seen as Dhoni in the biopic, says he admires the veteran actor.
“Have admired him since the time I started watching films, never thought I would work with him one day. @AnupamPkher!,” Sushant had tweeted earlier.
