Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Anupam Kher defends Aditya Chopra, says Anurag Kashyap isn’t the ‘ultimate authority on human behaviour’

Actor Anupam Kher rose to the defence of film producer Aditya Chopra after recent disparaging comments made against the YRF boss by director Anurag Kashyap.

Anupam KherAnupam Kher is currently celebrating the success of Karthikeya 2. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Actor Anupam Kher reacted to recent comments made by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap about Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films. The actor also hinted that the reason some big films have failed at the box office this year is because the past has come to haunt certain stars, after comments they made about the state of the nation were unearthed by people on social media to fuel boycott campaigns.

Reacting to Anurag’s statement about Aditya Chopra not empowering his filmmakers and exercising control over every aspect of his productions, Anupam Kher said, “I am very, very proud of Aditya Chopra. Yash ji’s family is like my own family. To build an empire like Yash Raj Films is not an easy thing.” He said that Anurag isn’t the ‘ultimate authority on human behaviour’. YRF has produced back-to-back flops such as Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj and Shamshera this year.

He was also asked about the recent spate of flops produced by Bollywood, and particularly about comments made by him about the past coming to bite certain people. He said that he wouldn’t want to punch someone while they’re down, and that the failure of any Hindi film is a failure for the industry at large. Denying that he was hinting at Aamir Khan in particular, Anupam said, “People understand who I’m hinting at. I’ve also made some statements that haunt me. But I am for my country first, if anybody does not say nice things about my country, I feel a little hurt.”

He added, “You shouldn’t say not nice things about people when they’re films haven’t worked. I am pained if somebody’s film has not worked. We all make (controversial statements), but when you’re in a position of responsibility, you have to make responsible statements.”

Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan were both targeted with boycott campaigns, which might have at least partially contributed to their box office failure. Anupam, on the other hand, has appeared in two hits this year — The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 10:38:27 am
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 10:38:27 am
