IIFA Awards 2018: Anupam Kher dedicates award to struggling actors

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher, who was bestowed with the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema honour at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) gala, has dedicated the award to strugglers who try and find their feet in the showbiz world without having a godfather.

“Thank you IIFA for honouring me with Outstanding Achievement In Cinema Award. I really feel honoured and energised. Thank you the people of Bangkok for your love, warmth and hospitality. I dedicate this award to all the struggling actors who have to make it without godfathers,” Anupam tweeted on Monday.

Thank you @IIFA for honouring me with #OutstandingAchievementInCinema award. I really feel honoured & energised. Thank you the people of #Bangkok for your love, warmth & hospitality. I dedicate this award to all the struggling actors who have to make it without God Fathers. 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/FEaV4u7zyC — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 25, 2018

The actor received the honour at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards gala on Sunday night. While Anupam’s long-time friend and co-actor Anil Kapoor gave an insight into the Saaransh actor’s life and career, the trophy was handed over to him by Viacom18’s Group CEO Sudhanshu Vats.

“Thank you my dearest friend Anil Kapoor for introducing my Outstanding Achievement In Cinema Award at IIFA with so much love, warmth. Selflessness and grace. You are a priceless and a unique friend. Your words moved me,” wrote Anupam.

THANK YOU my dearest friend @AnilKapoor for introducing my #OutstandingAchievementInCinema award at @IIFA with so much love, warmth. Selflessness & grace. You are a priceless & a unique friend. Your words moved me. Thank @Sudhanshu_Vats ji for presenting me the award. 🙏😍u pic.twitter.com/3p3bP5J48Q — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 25, 2018

The 63-year-old actor made his debut in 1984 with Saaransh. Later he became part of many iconic films like Lamhe, Chaalbaaz, Khel, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Daddy and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara. The actor has also made appearances in many critically acclaimed international films such as Golden Globe-nominated Bend It Like Beckham, Ang Lee’s Golden Lion-winning Lust, Caution and David O. Russel’s Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook. He was recently honoured with a BAFTA nomination for his role in the British television sitcom The Boy With The Topknot. Even after doing 500 films in his more three-decade-long career in showbiz, the actor believes it is his second innings in the industry and has no intention to stop just yet.

“It is a great feeling when your own peers celebrate your achievements and as I have been saying, this is just the interval point of what I am doing and my second half of journey starts now. It started with my 500th film. I told myself this is the interval point with The Big Sick and after that, I have done 15 films in the last one year both international and national,” Anupam had said.

Anupam Kher has also been awarded the Padma Shri in 2004 and Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution in the field of cinema and arts.

