Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Anupam Kher celebrates successful 2022 with Luv Ranjan, Kabir Khan: ‘This is the best gift one could ever ask for’

In 2022, Anupam Kher appeared in three successful films - The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2 and the recently released Uunchai.

anupam kherAnupam Kher is presently attending the ongoing IFFI 2022 in Goa. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Anupam Kher is enjoying a great time at the movies. In 2022, the actor appeared in three successful films – The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2 and the recently released Uunchai. At the ongoing IFFI 2022 in Goa, Anupam celebrated his successful year with some popular filmmakers including R Balki, Aanand L Rai, Luv Ranjan, Madhur Bhandarkar and Kabir Khan.

Anupam shared a series of photos and videos from the celebration and said that Uunchai has been one of the high points of his career so far. He shared the post on Instagram with a caption that read, “Director’s Cut: Thank you #MahaveerJain ji for making an actor’s dream come true by bringing some of the finest directors of our country together to felicitate my success in the year 2022 and the success of #SoorajBarjatya’s #Uunchai. Thank you #RBalki @aanandlrai #LuvRanjan @imbhandarkar and @kabirkhankk for your warmth and appreciation! I am an ardent admirer of each one of you. This is the best gift one could ever ask for. Jai Ho! 🙏❤️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam Kher starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. In a conversation with PTI, Anupam spoke about the spirit of the film and said, “People usually say that if you cross 60 you don’t have possibilities. But that is not happening in Uunchai. It is not a serious film. It is about three believable people. My faith in this film is based on my own philosophy of life that — its people who decide you have become old.”

He added, “I believe life starts post that and you discover new things to do. I have never made my parents feel redundant. My mother is 84 and I still learn so much from her knowledge of life.”

Also Read |Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised, condition critical

Anupam Kher will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut-directed Emergency, Vivek Agnihotri’s Vaccine, The Signature with Mahima Chaudhry, Shiv Shastri Balboa with Neena Gupta, Satish Kaushik-directed Kaagaz 2, IB 71 with Vidyut Jammwal, Tamil film Connect and Telugu film Tiger Nageshwar Rao.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 08:05:19 pm
