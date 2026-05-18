Anupam Kher says he takes care of brother’s finances, wife Kirron never questioned him: ‘No jealousy’

Anupam Kher once spoke candidly about his close bond with younger brother Raju Kher and revealed that he has been taking care of his brother’s finances for years. The veteran actor also praised wife Kirron Kher for always supporting his decision without ever questioning him. Raju Kher is also an actor and has worked in both films and television.

In an interview on the Zindagi with Richa YouTube channel, the actor spoke about taking care of his brother’s finances and praised him for not getting jealous of him as his career grew.

Who is Raju Kher?

Raju himself is an actor and director, although he has always remained in his older brother’s shadow. A familiar face in the entertainment industry for decades, he has also directed TV soaps and worked in films as a character actor.