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Anupam Kher says he takes care of brother’s finances, wife Kirron never questioned him: ‘No jealousy’
Anupam Kher opened up about supporting his younger brother Raju Kher financially and praised his wife Kirron Kher for never questioning his decision.
Anupam Kher once spoke candidly about his close bond with younger brother Raju Kher and revealed that he has been taking care of his brother’s finances for years. The veteran actor also praised wife Kirron Kher for always supporting his decision without ever questioning him. Raju Kher is also an actor and has worked in both films and television.
In an interview on the Zindagi with Richa YouTube channel, the actor spoke about taking care of his brother’s finances and praised him for not getting jealous of him as his career grew.
Who is Raju Kher?
Raju himself is an actor and director, although he has always remained in his older brother’s shadow. A familiar face in the entertainment industry for decades, he has also directed TV soaps and worked in films as a character actor.
Anupam Kher on taking care of brother Raju’s expenses
During an interview on Zindagi with Richa, Anupam said, “If every brother remembers what they were like when they were young, there would be no fight. I look at my life like it’s a film. How can I forget that we grew up together? I must also compliment Kirron (Kher, wife), because she never, ever asked me, ‘Why do you do so much for your brother?’ That’s how problems begin. I would sign cheques for Raju, the household, and other things… I told my manager long ago, ‘Remember one thing in life, never ask me how much money I’m giving to my brother’. ”
‘My brother has never been jealous of me’
Talking further about his brother Raju Kher, the actor also shared, “We both grew up together; we have the same parents. My brother has never been jealous of me, that I am more successful than him. He’s amazing that way. My parents lived more with my brother and his wife than they did with me,” he said, praising his sister-in-law for taking care of his father till his dying breath.
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How Anupam Kher is avoiding property disputes
The actor also revealed that one of the reasons he chooses to live in a rented home is to avoid property disputes within the family after his lifetime, adding that he feels deeply disturbed when siblings fight over inheritance.
“I become very upset when I see brothers killing each other over property. In the back of my mind, this is one of the reasons why I live on rent,” he said.
DISCLAIMER: This article highlights personal reflections and family dynamics shared by actor Anupam Kher regarding his relationship and financial arrangements with his brother, Raju Kher. The details are based on individual interview statements and represent personal family choices rather than professional financial advice or formal administrative determinations.
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