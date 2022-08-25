scorecardresearch
Anupam Kher says Bollywood is ‘selling stars’ while south film industry is ‘telling stories’

Anupam Kher, who is celebrating the success of Karthikeya 2, spoke about why films from the south are doing better than Hindi films.

Anupam KherAnupam Kher is currently celebrating the success of Karthikeya 2. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Actor Anupam Kher, who is celebrating the success of Karthikeya 2, recently shared his two cents on why south Indian films are doing better than Hindi films. Kher said that filmmakers in the south are concentrating on telling stories as opposed to Bollywood which seems to be more focused on packaging a film around a movie star.

Kher told ETimes, “I think over there, I’m not differentiating between the two but I think (their) cinema is relevant because they are not aping Hollywood. They are telling stories, over here we are selling stars.”

The Kashmir Files actor said that films are essentially made for the audience, and the moment anyone starts looking down on those consumers, it’s a slippery slope. “You make things for consumers. The problem starts when you start looking down on consumers saying, ‘We are doing you a favour by making a great film. Now you are watching a great film.’ Greatness is achieved by a collective effort and that I have learnt by doing films in Telugu, Tamil, and I’m going to do a Malayalam film,” he said.

Anupam Kher’s upcoming films include Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. He will also be seen as Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 08:27:26 pm
