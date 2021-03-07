WATCH: Inside Anupam Kher’s birthday ‘pawri’ with his friends

Actor Anupam Kher celebrates his 66th birthday. The actor began his day by posting a video on Instagram in which he is seen announcing his birthday to his Insta followers. In the video, Kher can be seen holding multiple placards which read, “Today is my best day,” “My parents introduced me to this beautiful world,” “It is my birthday.” The video ends with the actor requesting his fans to wish him.

As soon as Anupam dropped the video, his admirers flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Happy birthday to you Anupamji.” Aahana Kumra wished a “Happiest birthday.” Ashoke Pandit was yet another known personality who dropped a birthday wish for the artiste. He commented, “Happy birthday Bhaisahab. God bless you & the entire family with lots of love, happiness, good health and prosperity.”

Later in the day, Anupam Kher posted a video, following the ‘Pawri’ trend. He introduced his little friends to his Insta family and was seen grooving with them.

On Twitter, Anupam Kher was flooded with birthday wishes from many of his contemporaries. Ranvir Shorey wrote, “@AnupamPKher Happy Birthday, Sir! Thank you for inspiring so many of us! Shine on!” Indian cricketer Suresh Raina posted a picture with Kher and wrote, “Happy birthday sir @AnupamPKher. Wishing you the best of health & happiness always.”

Suhel Seth mentioned via Twitter, “Here’s wishing my dear friend @AnupamPKher many many happy returns of the day! Have a blessed birthday you ultra talented man! Keep smiling and bring happiness to the world! God bless…जय हो”

Hello Shimla Boy ⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ . Getting much younger this year& it reflects on me too. The shine and glow of beautiful journey on ur face as an a human being and as an actor is inspiring . Wishing u a Happy Birthday . Keep in embracing child in u . Lv always 🎂🌹💐🥃 pic.twitter.com/TUVCLFjtnE — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) March 7, 2021

जन्मदिन मुबारक हो दोस्त, मैं प्रार्थना करता हूं कि आप जीवन में जो चाहें प्राप्त करें … स्वास्थ्य, खुशी, शांति और सफलता … आप खुश रहें और मुझे हमेशा खुश रखें! आपको आगे एक शानदार वर्ष की शुभकामनाएं … बहुत सारा प्यार …@AnupamPKher

Photo courtesy : Me! pic.twitter.com/p694IbWONt — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 7, 2021

Dear @AnupamPKher, have the happiest birthday. Am shooting here in Mumbai even on a Sunday…hope you’re having a relaxed day in some cooler climes. Catch up soon. Love and prayers 🤗 pic.twitter.com/tH7beiewsU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 7, 2021

Happy bday @AnupamPKher !!! Loads of love to you!! Ek chai n guppein session due hai!! — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) March 7, 2021

Happy Birthday @AnupamPKher sir, May Lord Ganesh Always bless you with Peace, Happiness & Good health. Stay Blessed. 🎂💐🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 7, 2021

Vivek Agnihotri also shared a picture with a caption that read, “Many happy returns of the day @AnupamPKher Privileged to having known you deeply for most of my life in Mumbai. It’s been awesome. Keep shining. Keep inspiring. Keep smiling.”

Satish Kaushik, one of the oldest friends of Anupam Kher, wished the actor on Twitter and wrote, “Getting much younger this year& it reflects on me too. The shine and glow of beautiful journey on ur face as a human being and as an actor is inspiring . Wishing u a Happy Birthday . Keep embracing the child in u. Lv always.”

Anil Kapoor took to his social media platform to wish the actor. He wrote, “Happy birthday my friend. I wish you get everything you ever wish for. I hope you always stay happy and keep me happy as well. Wish you a prosperous and positive year ahead.”