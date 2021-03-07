scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 07, 2021
Sunday EYE

WATCH: Inside Anupam Kher’s birthday ‘pawri’ with his friends

On his 66th birthday, Anupam Kher received warm wishes from his friends.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi |
March 7, 2021 12:35:56 pm
Anupam kherAnupam Kher celebrates his 66th birthday today. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Actor Anupam Kher celebrates his 66th birthday. The actor began his day by posting a video on Instagram in which he is seen announcing his birthday to his Insta followers. In the video, Kher can be seen holding multiple placards which read, “Today is my best day,” “My parents introduced me to this beautiful world,” “It is my birthday.” The video ends with the actor requesting his fans to wish him.

As soon as Anupam dropped the video, his admirers flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Happy birthday to you Anupamji.” Aahana Kumra wished a “Happiest birthday.” Ashoke Pandit was yet another known personality who dropped a birthday wish for the artiste. He commented, “Happy birthday Bhaisahab. God bless you & the entire family with lots of love, happiness, good health and prosperity.”

Later in the day, Anupam Kher posted a video, following the ‘Pawri’ trend. He introduced his little friends to his Insta family and was seen grooving with them.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On Twitter, Anupam Kher was flooded with birthday wishes from many of his contemporaries. Ranvir Shorey wrote, “@AnupamPKher Happy Birthday, Sir! Thank you for inspiring so many of us! Shine on!” Indian cricketer Suresh Raina posted a picture with Kher and wrote, “Happy birthday sir @AnupamPKher. Wishing you the best of health & happiness always.”

Suhel Seth mentioned via Twitter, “Here’s wishing my dear friend @AnupamPKher many many happy returns of the day! Have a blessed birthday you ultra talented man! Keep smiling and bring happiness to the world! God bless…जय हो”

Vivek Agnihotri also shared a picture with a caption that read, “Many happy returns of the day @AnupamPKher Privileged to having known you deeply for most of my life in Mumbai. It’s been awesome. Keep shining. Keep inspiring. Keep smiling.”

Satish Kaushik, one of the oldest friends of Anupam Kher, wished the actor on Twitter and wrote, “Getting much younger this year& it reflects on me too. The shine and glow of beautiful journey on ur face as a human being and as an actor is inspiring . Wishing u a Happy Birthday . Keep embracing the child in u. Lv always.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Anil Kapoor took to his social media platform to wish the actor. He wrote, “Happy birthday my friend. I wish you get everything you ever wish for. I hope you always stay happy and keep me happy as well. Wish you a prosperous and positive year ahead.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

mithun Chakraborty rare photos
10 rare photos of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 07: Latest News

Advertisement