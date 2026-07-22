Anupam Kher backs NEET protest, urges students not to let their movement be ‘hijacked’

Actor Anupam Kher has become the latest film personality to weigh in on the ongoing student protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak. As the movement continues to divide the film fraternity, Kher released a video message expressing solidarity with the students while cautioning them against allowing others to hijack their cause for political or ideological agendas. The protest has seen contrasting responses from celebrities. While actors such as Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj have attended the demonstrations and joined the march towards Parliament, lyricist Manoj Muntashir recently said he would not visit Jantar Mantar, claiming the protest had been taken over by people whose ideologies he does not support.

‘Don’t let them use your voice for their hidden agenda’

Sharing a video on X, Kher addressed the students directly. “My greetings to all students. A few days ago, when I saw pictures of your demonstrations, I felt disturbed and saddened. No student should have to go through such circumstances just to make their voice heard. I too was once a student. I had dreams, I asked questions and I questioned the system. Even today, hundreds of students study at our institution, so I understand your anxiety, anger and hopes.”

Calling student movements the “most honest voice” of society, he added: “In my opinion, a student movement is the most honest voice of our society. Students have no selfish motives. They are worried about their future, they care for their rights and they dream of making this country better. From the bottom of my heart, I stand with you.”

छात्र किसी भी देश की सबसे बड़ी उम्मीद होते हैं। उनकी आवाज़ को सुना जाना चाहिए, समझा जाना चाहिए और उसका सम्मान होना चाहिए।

मेरी केवल एक प्रार्थना है—अपनी लड़ाई, अपना मुद्दा और अपनी सोच किसी और के हाथों का औज़ार मत बनने दीजिए।

यह संदेश किसी के पक्ष या विपक्ष में नहीं, बल्कि हमारे… pic.twitter.com/uIdcnbOOoH — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 22, 2026

However, the actor urged students to remain cautious when outsiders become involved in their movement.

“But there is something I want to tell you as your elder brother. When people from outside start participating in your protest—politicians, those who are present at every demonstration or people whose purpose is not your cause but their own agenda—then be careful.”

He warned that a larger crowd does not always strengthen a movement.

“You may think that the more people join you, the stronger your movement becomes. But that is not always true. Many times, those very people turn your strength into your weakness. They don’t amplify your voice—they use your voice for their own benefit. They don’t come to understand your pain but to further their political interests. Gradually, the issue is no longer yours. The cameras become theirs, the headlines become theirs, the agenda becomes theirs, while the suffering remains yours. Your truth gets lost.”

Kher concluded by encouraging students to protect the integrity of their movement.

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“Your fight should remain yours. Don’t let others use it to promote their own agenda. In a democracy, it is your right to question, protest and express your opinion fearlessly. But it is also your responsibility to ensure your voice is not hijacked for someone else’s benefit. Young people are the greatest strength of any nation. Your honesty, idealism and energy are your biggest assets. Don’t let anyone turn them into tools for their own purpose. I am with you—today and tomorrow. I want you to raise your voice fearlessly, but on your own terms and with self-respect. May God bless you with good health, safety and the courage to speak the truth.”

Manoj Muntashir’s remarks

Kher’s statement comes days after lyricist Manoj Muntashir refused to join the protest at Jantar Mantar despite condemning the alleged NEET paper leak.

Speaking to Times Now, Muntashir said: “I won’t go to Jantar Mantar because I won’t feel good standing with the people who are representing this protest. The youth of this country deserves better than the Cockroach Janta Party. Nobody in this world will defend the NEET paper leak. Yeh galat hua (that was wrong). Even if a single life was claimed, then the entire system will have to be answerable.”

He further alleged that the protest had been overtaken by people pursuing their own political agendas.

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“Are they even talking about the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar? I have been seeing the kind of speeches being given and the kind of people coming. People who said slogans like ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ and people who believe Kashmir is not a part of India are taking part in this protest, and with full responsibility I call them anti-nationals.”

Meanwhile, actors including Shabana Azmi and Sonakshi Sinha have urged the government to listen to the students’ demands and take appropriate action.

The ongoing protest

The student movement began after the alleged NEET paper leak and delays in the examination process triggered widespread outrage. The protesters have demanded accountability from the government, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest gained national attention after educationist Sonam Wangchuk joined an indefinite hunger strike on June 28. He remained on the fast for 21 days before police forcibly removed him from the protest site and admitted him to Safdarjung Hospital.

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Earlier this week, clashes broke out when students attempted to march towards Parliament. Security personnel used tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries to several protesters and police personnel. The demonstrators have since regrouped at Jantar Mantar, where they continue their peaceful sit-in while awaiting a formal response from the government.