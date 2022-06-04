Anupam Kher shares his conversation with autorickshaw driver, promises job to young man on streets: ‘Laga raha hu kahin par…’

Actor Anupam Kher often shares videos of himself talking to kids at traffic signals or around his apartment. On Saturday, after his morning walk, Anupam Kher took an autorickshaw ride. He shared a video of his conversation with the autorickshaw driver, and some kids that they ran into while waiting at a traffic signal.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anupam wrote, “Auto Rickshaw ride, my morning walk friends, driver Dubey ji and the streets of Mumbai! Pitaji kahte they, ‘duniya me sabse aasan kaam hai kisi ko khush karna (my father used to say there is nothing easier than making someone happy).’ Watch this and enjoy. Like I did! #Happiness #Joy #MentalPeace.”

During the ride, he also met some of his friends, kids on the street. He asked how they were, and offered them sweets, and posed for photos with them. As the video came to an end, Anupam Kher told a young boy that he is looking to set him up with a job. “Haan wo main kar raha hun tera kaam. Laga raha hun tereko kahin par. Mehnat kar (Yes, I am working on it. I’m trying to set you up with a job. Keep working hard),” Anupam is heard telling the boy, who seemed to have requested the actor to share an update on their previous conversation about work. As soon as the 67-year-old shared the video, his fans showered him with love. “You are a very good man,” an Instagram user wrote, “You are so kind we really need more people like you,” a comment read. Another comment read, “That’s called down to earth actors.”

ALSO READ | When Amitabh Bachchan played a horrible husband to Nutan in 1973’s Saudagar

A fan heaped praise on Anupam Kher. “It’s really good to see that you have friends from the street and you take care of them too. Keep it up sir, that’s the real meaning of life. Sharing happiness with those who value it,” he wrote in the comment section.

On the work front, Anupam Kher is currently shooting for his upcoming Hollywood project The Son In Law, which marks his 524th project. He will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Unnchai, which stars him with Boman Irani and Amitabh Bachchan. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra.