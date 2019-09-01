Anupam Kher attends Nick Jonas’ Happiness Begins concert

Actor Anupam Kher seemed to have had a great time at Jonas Brothers’ concert held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Kher shared a couple of videos on his Instagram account giving a sneak-peek into the jam-packed concert.

In a post, Anupam thanked Priyanka Chopra for inviting him to her ‘husband Nick Jonas’ concert with his brothers.’ He also wrote that Jonas Brothers are phenomenal performers.

“Thank you dearest @priyankachopra for inviting me to your husband @nickjonas’s concert with his brothers. I had a blast. #JonasBrothers are phenominal performers. The jam packed audiences loved them. Love and prayers always,” the post read.

In another post, we see Priyanka having the time of her life. She can be seen smiling and singing along to the tunes of Jonas Brothers.

Anupam described the environment of the performance in a post that read, “Sharing with you all another video from the concert of @jonasbrothers last night. I don’t have much knowledge of English music scene but the crowd certainly was going hysterical. They were loving every song. Singing along with them. So was @priyankachopra. I also saw @nickjonas softly lip mouthing #ILoveYou to her from stage. It was so sweet. Loved it.”

The Happiness Tour began on August 7 this year in Miami and is set to conclude on February 22, 2020 in Paris.