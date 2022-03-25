scorecardresearch
Friday, March 25, 2022
Anupam Kher asks fans to watch The Kashmir Files only in theatres, calls out people making fun of the tragedy

As The Kashmir Files completed two weeks in theatres, Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the Vivek Agnihotri directorial.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
March 25, 2022 6:26:04 pm
The Kashmir Files, Delhi news, delhi DCPs, delhi security arrangement, Kashmir files release, delhi news, Indian expressA poster of The Kashmir Files movie. (Photo: ZeeStudios_/Twitter)

The Kashmir Files has been dominating the Indian box office. As the Vivek Agnihotri directorial completed two weeks in cinema halls, Anupam Kher took to Twitter to request fans to watch the movie only in theatres. He further mentioned how the world got to know and understand the pain of Kashmiri Pandits after 32 years. Using the hashtag #Shame, Anupam also called out people who are making fun of the tragedy.

“अब तो दोस्तों #TheKashmirFiles सिनमा हॉल में ही जाकर देखना।आप लोगों ने 32 साल बाद #KashmiriHindus के दुःख को जाना है।उनके साथ हुए अत्याचार को समझा है। उनके साथ सहानुभूति दिखाई है।लेकिन जो लोग इस tragedy का मज़ाक़ उड़ा रहे है।कृपया उनको अपनी ताक़त का एहसास कराएँ। #Shame (Friends, now all of you should watch #TheKashmirFiles only in cinema halls. After 32 years, you all have got to know about the plight of #KashmiriHindus, and understood their pain. You all have even shown sympathy towards them. For people who are making fun of this tragedy. Please make them feel your power),” he tweeted.

Besides Anupam Kher, The Kashmir Files also stars Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. The film dramatises the persecution and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s.

 

The film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office on Thursday. The movie’s total collection now stands at Rs 207.33 crore.

The Kashmir Files has been praised by actor Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Hansal Mehta among others. While Kangana urged everyone to see the movie, Hansal stated that he could not help but laud Vivek’s effort to make a movie on his own terms.

