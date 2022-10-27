scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Anupam Kher announces new chat show

Anupam Kher has announced his new talk show Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain, which will stream on his YouTube channel.

Anupam KherAnupam Kher was last seen in Karthikeya 2. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced his new talk show Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain, which will premiere on his YouTube channel on Friday.

The actor took to his official Twitter page on Wednesday night to share the news.

“Friends! Coming soon my new #ChatShow ‘Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain’. On my @YouTube channel. Can you guess who will be the first guest of this inspirational show of mine? The person who guesses correctly will get a huge reward! Jai Ho!” he wrote.

Anupam Kher has previously hosted The Anupam Kher Show – Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on Colors channel. The talk show, which ran from July 2014 to November 2015, featured a new celebrity every week.

The actor will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, slated to hit screens on November 11.

