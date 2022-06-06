scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

Anupam Kher announces 525th project, asks fans to suggest title

Anupam Kher said his 525th project is "a beautiful story of a common man".

By: PTI | Mumbai |
June 6, 2022 12:16:57 pm
Anupam KherAnupam Kher was last seen in The Kashmir Files. (Photo: anupampkher/Instagram)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday said he has started working on his 525th project, which he described as “a beautiful story of a common man”.

The 67-year-old actor, who started his career with the 1984 movie Saaransh, said the team is yet to finalise the name of the upcoming project and asked his fans to select one of the following options for the title — The Last Signature, Sarthak, Nirnay, and Dastakhat.

“Today I start the landmark 525th project of my career. A beautiful story of a common man. We are yet to decide the title of the film.

“Our producer, director and I have different titles. So we thought the best way to finalise is to ask you all. Please help us! On another note, I have a come a long wat. Thanks to your love, appreciation and blessings! Jai Ho!” Kher wrote on Instagram.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent historyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent history
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...Premium
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...Premium
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...
Explained: Why kidney rackets thrivePremium
Explained: Why kidney rackets thrive
More Premium Stories >>
Also Read |Anupam Kher shares his conversation with autorickshaw driver, promises job to young man on streets: ‘Laga raha hu kahin par…’
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

In his almost four decade long career, Anupam Kher, a National School of Drama (NSD) graduate, has appeared in Hindi films such as Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Khel, Darr, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Daddy, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Vijay, A Wednesday and M S Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Some of his international projects include movies such as Bend It Like Beckham, Bride and Prejudice, Silver Linings Playbook, The Big Sick and The Boy With The Topknot. He has also starred in series Sense 8 and New Amsterdam.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Mouni Roy: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement