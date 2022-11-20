Inside Jackie Shroff-Poonam Dhillon’s ‘Class of 80’ party: Anupam Kher shares video of Anil Kapoor and Chiranjeevi dancing together. Watch

Last week, a number of senior actors came together to celebrate what they called the ‘Class of 80‘. A reunion party was thrown by Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon where their contemporaries got together to share a memorable time. On Sunday, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a video from the bash, which sees the actors letting their hair down as they reconnected.

The video, a combination of photos and videos, shows Anupam Kher posing with Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor. The next slide also gives a glimpse of Chiranjeevi, Anil and Madhu hitting the dancefloor to show off their moves. “Class of 80s❤️ 12-11-2022” read the text on the video.

The Uunchai actor wrote in the caption, “We age not by years, but by our stories!’ It was the most amazing, and joyous experience to meet class actors and actresses of 80’s at a reunion in Mumbai a week back. Unbelievably explosive talent under one roof! Wah (Wow)! Maza aa gaya (Had fun)! Spot your favourite in this priceless video! ❤️,” adding the hashtags ‘Class of 80s’, ‘actors’, ‘gold’ and ‘talent’. The video had the song “Hum Bane Tum Bane” from 1981 film Ek Duuje Ke Liye playing in the background.

Reacting to the post, actor Sudhanshu Pandey commented, “Fantastic” while Delnaaz Irani wrote, “Wow.” Fans also could not have enough of the video, as one wrote, “80’s is goldies” and another added, “How amazing and nostalgic the feeling must be.”

At the reunion bash, over 40 stars from the Indian film industry came under one roof. Other actors at the party included Meenakshi Sheshadri, Sarathkumar, Bhagyaraj, Suhasini Maniratnam, Khushboo, Raj Babbar, Venkatesh and Ramya Krishnan. From dance routines, singing to playing games and quizzes, the actors were seen having a blast together.