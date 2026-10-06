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Anupam Kher ‘almost slapped me’ over hospital costs: Raju Kher on battling bladder cancer
Anupam Kher's older brother, Raju Kher recalled being diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2004 and revealed how the former left his shoot abroad and returned to Mumbai to support him.
Raju Kher, 69, the younger brother of Anupam Kher has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of his life, recalling how his brother Anupam stood by him when he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2004. From leaving a shoot abroad to rushing back to Mumbai, to quietly taking care of his medical expenses, Anupam was there for Raju through his treatment. Looking back at that time, Raju said his brother is not just family but a “father figure” to him.
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Raju Kher recalled the time when he broke the news to Anupam, Raju said his brother immediately left his work abroad and returned to Mumbai to be with him. “In 2004, I got to know that I have cancer in my bladder. This is that time when I was going through a bad phase. He (Anupam Kher) was shooting abroad, and he left his work and came to Bombay. I told him everything, and he said, ‘Let’s go to Lilavati Hospital,’ and I said, ‘Lilavati is expensive.’ He almost slapped me, and said, ‘Who are you to speak about in this matter? Stay quiet, and do as I say.’”
Raju shared that Anupam quietly took care of the financial aspect of his treatment. “And, without my knowledge, he bore all the expenses, and there are many such things that he has done for me. He’s a father figure to me,” he said.
Raju Kher further opened up about the seriousness of his condition and explained that doctors had to remove his urinary bladder to save him. “I had tumour in my urinary bladder, and the doctors removed my urinary bladder. I was lucky to have a big intestine, which was converted into a urinary bladder, and attached to the kidneys and the urinary tract,” he said.
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He explained that there are five levels of the tumour and that his was detected at the first level. “There are 5 levels of tumour, and we found out through the original bladder that the tumour was at the first level, it was growing fast. This operation lasted for 17 hours,” Raju recalled.
The actor also spoke about how his relationship with Anupam Kher has given him a sense of security. “In today’s times, I am not scared about anything because somewhere I know that my brother is there, who can take care of everybody here. So, I’m not worried,” he said.
Raju also emphasised, “At the same time, I am also very conscious about not taking him for granted.”
Raju Kher also shared an update about his sister-in-law and actor-politician Kirron Kher’s health who earlier battled cancer. He said that she is “alright” and only needs an injection as part of her treatment.
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