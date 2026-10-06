Anupam Kher ‘almost slapped me’ over hospital costs: Raju Kher on battling bladder cancer

Raju Kher, 69, the younger brother of Anupam Kher has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of his life, recalling how his brother Anupam stood by him when he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2004. From leaving a shoot abroad to rushing back to Mumbai, to quietly taking care of his medical expenses, Anupam was there for Raju through his treatment. Looking back at that time, Raju said his brother is not just family but a “father figure” to him.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Raju Kher recalled the time when he broke the news to Anupam, Raju said his brother immediately left his work abroad and returned to Mumbai to be with him. “In 2004, I got to know that I have cancer in my bladder. This is that time when I was going through a bad phase. He (Anupam Kher) was shooting abroad, and he left his work and came to Bombay. I told him everything, and he said, ‘Let’s go to Lilavati Hospital,’ and I said, ‘Lilavati is expensive.’ He almost slapped me, and said, ‘Who are you to speak about in this matter? Stay quiet, and do as I say.’”