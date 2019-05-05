Anupam Kher on Akshay Kumar’s citizenship row: You don’t need to explain to anybody

Anupam Kher has spoken in favour of Akshay Kumar regarding the controversy the actor’s citizenship has generated.

Akshay had recently put out a statement in which he defended himself against those who had said that he did not vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections as he is a Canadian citizen.

Kher urged Akshay in a tweet to stop explaining himself to those whose “real profession is to make people like you & me feel defensive for talking in favour of India.”

Kher’s full tweet read, “Dear @akshaykumar! Have been reading about you explaining to certain people about your loyalty to our country. Stop it! Their real profession is to make people like you & me feel defensive for talking in favour of India. You are a doer. You don’t need to explain to anybody.👏”

Akshay had said in his statement that he had never really kept secret that he holds a Canadian passport.

His full statement read, “I really don’t understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport. It is also equally true that I have not visited Canada in the last seven years. I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India. While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others. I would like to continue contributing in my small way to the causes that I believe in and make India stronger and stronger.”

Actor and BJP politician Paresh Rawal, who has worked with Akshay in multiple films, had also supported the star. In a tweet, he had said, “One of the most honest and straightforward human being I have ever come across in my film career and life . Every word spoken here is a TRUTH and we are all with you @akshaykumar. Let the irrelevants boo and bark.”