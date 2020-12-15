Anup Jalota to play the lead role in Satya Sai Baba biopic

Satya Sai Baba biopic will release on January 22 next year. (Photo: PR Handout)

Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota will portray Satya Sai Baba in a biographical film, directed by Vicky Ranawat.

Stating that playing Satya Sai Baba would be a challenge, Jalota said in a statement, “I am glad that I got an opportunity to play Satya Sai Baba, because I have believed in his ideals and principles. I have also observed him closely and read a lot about him. It required great research and playing this character will be a challenge.”

The poster of Satya Sai Baba biopic. (Photo: PR Handout)

The untitled project, bankrolled by Balkrishn Shrivastav, will also feature Jackie Shroff, Sadhika Randhawa, Govind Namdev, Arun Bakshi and Mushtaq Khan in significant parts.

With music by Bappa Lahiri, the Satya Sai Baba biopic will release on January 22, 2021.

