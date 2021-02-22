Anubhav Sinha’s Anek with Ayushmann Khurrana gets a release date

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is in the middle of shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s ANEK, has surprised his fans by announcing the film’s release date. The film will arrive in theatres on September 17.

Ayushmann began shooting for ANEK earlier this month. Touted as an action-thriller, ANEK reunites the winning pair of Ayushmann and Anubhav, whose last collaboration 2019 drama-thriller Article 15 was both a commercial success and critically-acclaimed.

Announcing the release date on Twitter, Ayushmann wrote, “Naam #ANEK, lekin release date ek! Milte hai aapse 17th September 2021 ko! @anubhavsinha #BhushanKuma @TSeries @BenarasM.”

The actor plays a man named Joshua in the film, which is currently being shot in the North East. While announcing ANEK a couple of weeks ago, Ayushmann had revealed his look in the film.

ANEK is said to be Anubhav Sinha’s most expensive film till date. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha under the banner of T-Series and Benaras Media Works, respectively.

ANEK is Ayushmann Khurrana’s second film to be announced for a release this year after Abhishek Kapoor-directed Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which will release theatrically on July 9. Billed as a “progressive love story,” Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui also stars Vaani Kapoor.