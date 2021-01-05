Anubhav Sinha to produce Hansal Mehta’s next

Director Anubhav Sinha is all set to bankroll close friend and filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s next venture. The film is being touted as a big-scale commercial thriller.

Mehta, who is currently riding high on the success of his web series Scam 1992, is excited about the collaboration.

Friends for over three decades, the untitled movie will mark the first collaboration of the two acclaimed directors. Earlier there were reports about the two joining hands for a pandemic anthology.

On the work front, Anubhav Sinha last directed the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad. A few months ago, Sinha had revealed that he is working on a few scripts simultaneously, but that nothing has been finalised yet. “I am working on five scripts, out of which, three are at the advanced draft stage. But it’s too soon to say anything about them now,” the director told indianexpress.com.