Anubhav Sinha to produce anthology film on coronavirus pandemic

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is all set to produce a movie on the coronavirus pandemic. Anubhav, whose last film was Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad, will collaborate with Hansal Mehta, Sudhir Mishra, Ketan Mehta and Subhash Kapoor for the project.

Anubhav will bankroll the film under his Benaras Mediaworks banner.

The film will touch upon how the people have been affected by the ongoing pandemic that has brought much of the world to a standstill.

The director said in a statement, “It will be an interesting bunch of names, to tell stories of an interesting time in our lives. We will all interpret this period – starting February/March 2020 – and we will all tell a story from it. This is such an interesting time, you know – even though I realise interesting may not be the best word. Sudhir bhai’s driver had contracted COVID and he was unable to get a bed – and we were making all sorts of phone calls just to get him a hospital bed. And that is when I realised that maybe we should document this. And what better way to do it than different filmmakers looking at different things? Sudhir’s father passed away during this period. We lost Irrfan – And we could not even go to pay him our last respects. Kept wondering if I should go or not… Tigmanshu (Dhulia) had an argument with the police over this – he said, ‘I will go to his funeral. He is my brother!’”

Anubhav also described each director’s story in the anthology. He said, “Hansal’s story is quite comic and quite tragic. Sudhir bhai’s is quite political. Subhash’s is also political, but in a different way. I am still struggling with my story – I want to tell an atmospheric story, which is about fear. I live on the 20th floor and I can see a very large expanse of Mumbai from my window. It has suddenly started looking like a deserted, dead city.”

The film will release sometime in 2021.

