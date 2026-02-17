Anubhav Sinha reveals why he hasn’t said ‘yes’ to Shah Rukh Khan for Ra.One 2 yet: ‘A long commitment’

Anubhav Sinha said he wants to make Ra.One 2 with Shah Rukh Khan, but it would be a long-term commitment, and he isn’t yet sure when they would find the time to do it.

Feb 17, 2026
Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in KingRa.One ended with a tease for a sequel.
One of Shah Rukh Khan’s films that fans have long clamoured for a sequel to is his 2011 superhero actioner Ra.One. Upon its release, the film received significant criticism and delivered moderate business at the box office. Over time, however, it has carved out its own place in popular culture, largely thanks to its technical finesse and some highly entertaining set pieces.

Now, in an era dominated by action spectacles at the box office, with Shah Rukh himself having delivered two major action blockbusters and currently shooting a third, anticipation for a potential Ra.One sequel has naturally resurfaced. Recently, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha talked about the possibility of continuing the franchise.

In a conversation with Prabhat Khabar, Sinha said, “I really want to make Ra.One 2 as well, and Khan saab (SRK) even said in a press conference that he also wants to do it. But making Ra.One 2 will take 2-3 years, which is quite a long commitment. So first, I need a little free time, and then I’ll think about when in my life I would want to dedicate those three years, and whether Khan saab will be available at that time? Then we will discuss it, because Khan saab is also busy doing one film after another.”

Shah Rukh Khan had also expressed his interest in a sequel during a birthday fan meet last year when he turned 60. When a fan asked him about it, he said: “If Anubhav ever decides to, because he’s the one who made it, and I think only he can make it again, we worked really hard on it. And God willing, if the time ever feels right, we might do it again. I think it’s easier now anyway.”

Watch the episode of Cult Comebacks on Ra.One here:

Reflecting on why Ra.One struggled at the box office in 2011, Anubhav had previously told SCREEN in an exclusive conversation: “It had become fashionable to run Ra.One down. Also, Shah Rukh had had a massive, uninterrupted run as the undisputed star and king. He actually is. And we like ruins, no? You know, when we go to Rajasthan, to those forts and castles, we like to see the ruins. There’s a vicarious pleasure in that, knowing that, oh, there used to be a king who used to reside here, but he doesn’t exist anymore. So, you know, similarly, they wanted to see Shah Rukh fall. And it sort of temporarily happened with Ra.One.”

