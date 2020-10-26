Must make another superhero film for catharsis: Anubhav Sinha on nine years of Ra.One

Anubhav Sinha looks back at his superhero film Ra.One on its ninth anniversary.

Director Anubhav Sinha on Monday called his ambitious superhero film Ra.One a “bittersweet” experience. The Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal-starrer completes nine years of its release today.

At the time of the release, Ra.One, which was reportedly one of the most expensive Bollywood films, proved to be a failure at the box-office. Taking to Twitter on its ninth anniversary, Sinha wrote he would love to “make another superhero film just for a catharsis.”

“Nine years back this date we released Ra.One. Probably the most bittersweet experience of my life. Such an accomplishment and disappointment together in so many ways. I must make another superhero film just for a catharsis. Thanks and sorry team. Love Y’all,” the director tweeted.

Ra.One’s failure was a huge setback for Shah Rukh Khan, who also produced the film under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. While the film introduced extensive VFX to the Hindi film industry, it wasn’t enough to impress the audience.

Shah Rukh has, in fact, often said that he is keen to make another film like Ra.One.

Ra.One’s music by Vishal-Shekhar, however, was its saving grace, with some of the songs being listeners’ favourites even today. The lyrics were penned by Atahar Panchi, Vishal Dadlani and Kumaar.

