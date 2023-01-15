Anubhav Sinha meets good friends Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta and others over lunch and beer, fans say ‘Avengers have assembled’

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha had an enriching lunch date with some of his closest filmmaker friends: Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta, Sudhir Mishra, Ketan Mehta and Subhash Kapoor.

The filmmaker, known for acclaimed social dramas like Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad, took to Instagram and posted a group photo, writing that had it not been for them, he would have never “reconsidered” his films.

“Today we met at lunch. Drank a little beer ate a little food and talked at the movies. See you again soon. If all these were not there in my life, I would never have been able to reconsider my films,” Sinha wrote in Hindi.

Sinha’s post saw comments from fans and artistes from the film industry. Actor Huma Qureshi wrote “OMG” with a fire emoji, while actors Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sayani Gupta dropped hearts.

Social media users were happy with the picture and lauded all the “legends” coming together. “Avengers have assembled in India this week,” a user wrote. Another added that the filmmakers should now also lock a script, as “saara midas touch ek baar milega.”

Sinha last directed Anek, headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana. The 2022 action thriller, which explored the Northeastern conflict, opened to mixed reviews and bombed at the box office. Sinha is now gearing up for the release of his production, Faraaz. Starring Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal in the lead roles, Faraaz is directed by Hansal Mehta. Sinha had earlier called Faraaz a story that “needs to be told.”

“Hansal has done justice to the story of the catastrophic event that shocked the world. It is a story about a hero who made a brave choice and celebrates the spirit of a young boy who stood tall for his loved ones,” Sinha had said in a statement.