Anubhav Sinha’s movies before Article 15

Anubhav Sinha directorial Article 15 is out in theaters and so far, the film is receiving good reviews. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer takes on the caste system through an IPS officer. Article 15 marks Sinha’s ninth film and comes after Mulk (2018).

Sinha started his career in show business with television and was soon directing music videos in the late 1990s. As he went on to direct movies, he gave the audience films like Tum Bin and Dus.

Here’s looking back at Anubhav Sinha’s directorial ventures so far.

1. Tum Bin (2001)

A musical success, Tum Bin was a love triangle that starred Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha and Rakesh Bapat. The film was quite successful back in the day but the music of the film is popular till date. Tracks like “Koi Fariyaad” “Chhoti Chhoti Raatein” and “Tumhare Siva” were instant hits. Nikhil-Vinay composed the music for the film. A second part was made in 2016 by Anubhav Sinha but the cast was changed.

2. Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai (2003)

This 2003 film starred Om Puri, Priyanshu Chatterjee and Sakshi Shivanand. The film tried to recreate the musical success of Tum Bin but couldn’t match up.

3. Dus (2005)

An intense thriller that featured some great music by Vishal-Shekhar, Dus was quite successful when it released. Tracks like “Dus Bahaane” and “Deedar De” were chartbusters. Dus starred Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan and Shilpa Shetty among others and was termed as quite a cool film when it released.

4. Tathastu (2006)

Here, Anubhav Sinha teamed up with Sanjay Dutt again after the success of Dus. The film was quite similar to the American film John Q. It did not click with the audience and critics as well.

5. Cash (2007)

Cash starred Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Shamita Shetty and others in pivotal roles and was both a critical and commercial failure.

6. Ra. One (2011)

This was another nail in the coffin of Indian superhero films. This big-budget endeavour starring Shah Rukh Khan was widely panned by fans and critics. Also starring Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Rampal, this Anubhav Sinha directorial released during Diwali weekend but disappointed the audience.

7. Tum Bin 2 (2016)

Five years after the colossal failure of Ra.One, Anubhav Sinha got back to directing with Tum Bin 2. He also wrote the film that starred Neha Sharma, Aditya Seal and Aashim Gulati. The track “Teri Fariyaad” was recreated here, retaining Jagjit Singh’s vocals. The film was not appreciated.

8. Mulk (2018)

With Mulk, Sinha presented a different side of his filmmaking skills. Starring Taapsee Pannu as the Hindu lawyer who defends the terrorism charges against her Muslim father-in-law, played by Rishi Kapoor, this film was a surprise success. The film pleased critics and viewers as well.