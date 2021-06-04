Anubhav Sinha calls ‘campaign against’ Kartik Aaryan ‘very unfair’: ‘I respect his quiet’

After Kartik Aaryan’s departure from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2, there have been rumours about the actor exiting a few other projects. Amid the hearsay, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter and applauded Kartik for maintaining a dignified silence and called the “campaign against” the actor “very bloody unfair.”

Sinha’s tweet read, “And by the way… when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don’t talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aaryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet.”

After Kartik exited Dostana 2 due to “professional circumstances”, it was rumoured that he was dropped from SRK’s production Freddie. There were rumours that the actor had also been dropped from Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film and replaced with Ayushmann Khurrana. Though Rai’s production company called the rumours “baseless.”

The spokesperson for Colour Yellow said in a statement, “These are baseless rumours. We’ve met Kartik for a different film and we are still talking. We have taken another film altogether to Ayushmann and this is a complete mix up.”

Kartik Aaryan is looking forward to the release of Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.