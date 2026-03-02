Anubhav Sinha breaks silence on calling out Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan: ‘There is no filter for audacity, I was anrgy’

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has always been known for speaking his mind. At one point, he frequently took to social media to voice his opinions on national issues. He had even called out superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for not speaking up on matters concerning the country. Over time, however, his online outspokenness reduced — and eventually stopped. Now, the filmmaker has addressed the shift.

In an interview with Zoom, Sinha reflected on the phase when he publicly criticised the Khans. “There is no filter for audacity. I knew these stars personally, so there was no hesitation because they were superstars. There is nothing like judicious audacity. I was angry at the state of things and our role in it,” he said, adding that he stepped back because the platform itself “became ridiculous.”

Why Anubhav Sinha is not active on X

Explaining why he stopped tweeting, Anubhav Sinha shared, “After a point, Twitter became such that you wouldn’t know whether you were speaking to a person or a computer. It became pointless. I have become a calmer person in life. Unless I see the outcome of an argument, I won’t get into it. There’s no point wasting energy.”

He admitted that his outspoken nature also made him reflect on its impact. “A lot of people suggested — and I felt it too — that I might lose my audience because of my audacity. X has become a big marketing tool. I am still the same person, but with age, I have become calmer. I don’t engage in arguments anymore.”

Anubhav Sinha emphasised that his films themselves are political statements, though he does not expect universal agreement. Referring to Mulk and Article 15, he said, “Mulk was a political opinion. Article 15 is a socio-political opinion. I’m simply putting out my perspective. You can disagree or agree — that’s your choice. I have no personal grudge against anyone over it.”

In the same interview, Sinha revisited his early days in Mumbai when he was struggling for work. He revealed that the only filmmaker he directly approached was Mahesh Bhatt.

“I only went to Mahesh Bhatt for work. I had met a couple of people, but it was he who told me there was a film and that he would call me. While waiting, I would quietly visit his sets to observe him work. I didn’t have the ego to avoid learning, but I had enough self-respect not to eat free food on set,” Sinha said, adding that even when tea was sent to him, he politely declined — a value he says he learned from his mother.

When Anubhav Sinha Slammed the Khans

Back in 2019, around the release of his film Article 15, Anubhav Sinha had questioned the silence of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan on pressing national issues like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).

Speaking at the time, he said, “These three actors and their fan following are on another level. One word from them can influence millions. I understand why they may not be able to speak out. I am not angry at them. I am not saying they should agree with me or with others. Their opinion can even be the opposite of ours.”