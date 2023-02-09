Anubhav Bassi on working in Ranbir-Sharaddha’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: ‘Had a lot of fun, Luv Ranjan is quite funny’

Stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi started his career as a lawyer. He graduated from National Law University, Lucknow. Then he thought he is not cut for the job of a lawyer, so he started preparing for civil services. Soon, he realised he would never be able to clear that as well and he opened a restaurant with his college friends. He failed at being an entrepreneur too. Eventually, he found his calling in stand-up comedy. Soon enough he realised he is good at it and even gained prominence in the field with his hilarious set-pieces. His comic persona has now landed him a role in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and from his debut acting project, Bassi has learnt how acting is starkly different from performing live on stage.

“These are two totally different art forms. I cannot relate one to the other. In one, I have to write my lines and perform. In another, I have to perform the dialogues written by someone else and am responsible for someone else’s hard work. But, I enjoyed it a lot,” Bassi said while speaking about his first acting experience.

The experience turned out to be a joyride for Bassi because of Luv Ranjan and the film’s writer Rahul Mody. The like-mindedness of the trio made them gel well on the sets of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. “I enjoyed everything that Luv sir made me do in the movie. I loved the entire process. Luv sir and Rahul sir are quite funny people. We used to talk about similar things, so our jokes mostly landed and we used to have a lot of fun,” the comedian shared.

Anurag Bassi recently came out with his debut comedy special, Bas Ka Bassi, on Amazon Prime Video. The show is 90 minutes of pure entertainment as the comedian makes some relatable jokes about the work culture at startups and fickle mindedness of youth today about their career choices. He starts with his experience of working with a lawyer after completing his graduation and addresses his failed attempt at entrepreneurship.

During an interaction with indianexpress.com, Bassi shared how he came up with the name of his debut stand-up special. He narrated, “Ashish Solanki (comedian) and I were going to some corporate show in Gurgaon in a cab and I was cracking jokes which were not funny at all. Then Solanki said, ‘Bas kar Bassi.’ Two minutes later, we realised it was a good name for a show. So, when I started my solo show, I named it Bas Kar Bassi.”

Bassi mostly creates humour through his lived moments in life. Bas Kar Bassi has him making fun of himself and his friends for switching many careers. But, in reality, he has no qualms about trying different things before finally becoming a comedian. He called himself a “shaukeen” while sharing how he never sticks to doing something in life just because he started doing it. He said, “Main shaukeen admi hun, agar main kuch shaunk se nahi kar raha hun toh main nahi karta hun (If I am not enjoying something, I will not do it). Anything which makes you happy and content, you should do that.”

In Bas Kar Bassi, the comedian makes fun of his failure and, while making these jokes, he learned that things that made him sad were actually not that upsetting.

“The most wonderful part about being a comedian is the things that have pained you the most are the things with which you are spreading happiness,” he shared, while adding that it’s not difficult to crack jokes on oneself when you realise that “things you were cribbing over didn’t make you as upset or sad.” He quoted examples, “When I was preparing for UPSC, I used to think why am I not able to crack it, but when I joke about it, I realise that I actually didn’t put in as much effort into it. It’s just that main dukhi zyada ho raha tha.”

Bassi believes that his on-screen persona is quite similar to his off-screen persona. So, it doesn’t bother him when people expect him to be funny most of the times because he is a comedia. But he gets “annoyed” when people expect him to tell jokes at a place like a family wedding.

He shared, “What sometimes annoys me is when you have gone somewhere with a different mood and you are expected to be the same there as well. For example, if I go to some of my relative’s wedding and there I am asked by any distant relative to crack a joke, that irritates me. Tab lagta hai ye koi jagah nahi hai ye baat karni hai, ab koi bank mein hai toh vo yahan note toh nahi gin raha na (Then I feel like saying that this is not the place for that. Now, someone working at a bank is not counting the notes at a wedding).”

Anubhav Bassi’s Bollywood debut Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will hit the theaters on March 8.