Asha Bhosle death: Anu Malik, Udit Narayan, Usha Uthup and other celebs mourn legendary singer’s demise

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, 92, passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure. She breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted with extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. In conversations with SCREEN, several celebrities, including Udit Narayan, Usha Uthup, Anu Malik, Ismail Darbar and Hariharan, mourned the immense loss and paid tribute to her legacy.

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Singer Udit Narayan paid tribute to her enduring legacy, and shared, “It’s very sad. There can be no bigger loss than this for the music fraternity. It’s very shocking news. Ashaji was one of her kind. Ever since we understood music, we have heard her voice. Her voice was so mesmerizing, I had never imagined coming to Mumbai and working with her on songs in Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Lagaan, etc. I have been blessed to work with her.”

He further added, “She has carved a history in Indian cinema. The nation has faced a big loss today. She was known throughout the world. Till the age of 92, she was working. I saw her last year perform on stage; no one can imagine that. She has sung in so many languages and genres; her versatility was brilliant.”

Lyricist Irshad Kamil praised the iconic singer and said, “Some words never die, some voices never fade out. I feel Asha ji gave us enough to cherish, to enjoy and more than that to learn from her style and commitment towards art. Her versatility, her expressions and her range were the qualities which made her a stalwart figure in Hindi film music industry. Yes, for me she hasn’t truly passed away, it’s just that she won’t be able to sing anymore, that is sad.”

Actor Dia Mirza also recalled her childhood memories of listening to Asha Bhosle’s tracks. “I grew up loving her voice and singing her songs! At 18 when I got to feature in music video for her song along with her in Paris, it was the greatest privilege of my life. She was the kindest, most generous, most humble and beautiful soul. All of her music encapsulates her indomitable spirit and her legacy will continue to inspire millions and spread love forever.”

Composer Ismail Darbar remembered her and said, “Singers like Asha Tai are born once in a lifetime. She was a great singer. Even today, when we compose a song, we take inspiration and give her reference to singers. She has set an example that we have used all our lives. May her soul rest in peace. It’s a huge loss, but she has given so much to the industry that for another generation we will work remembering her.”

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Veteran singer Usha Uthup, who has collaborated with the late legend on the iconic song ‘I Love You’ from the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, opened up about her voice and way of singing. “Though people will talk about the technicalities and how she sang, I think she has been one of the most versatile and iconic singers of our time. There will be generations following her music; she will continue to inspire children from all generations to sing like her or at least learn from her music.”

She continued, “It is a huge blow for all of us. Though her body is no more with us, the quality and volume of work she leaves behind will live forever. There is not a single day that I haven’t sung Dum Maaro Dum. Every show I have sung the song faithfully. I say, Thank you for the music, Ashaji. You are in a much better place, and world. May your soul rest in peace.”

Playback singer Hariharan spoke to us about Asha Bhosle’s beautiful voice and everlasting legacy. “Asha Ji’s demise is very shocking and a great loss for all of us. Her being with us was a blessing. She was at the top for at least 60-70 years. What a blessing to be in the same era and to listen to her music. She has sung every style of music with perfection. Even at the age of 90, she was very youthful. So full of life and dedicated to music. Every artiste should get inspired by her, her life, and her works. May God bless her soul. Om Shanti,” he said.

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Singer-composer Anu Malik mourned the huge loss to the music industry, and said, “Shattered on hearing this news. Saddened beyond words. She sang the very first song of my life in the year 1977. I called her my mother. I lost my mother in the year 2021. Now I feel I have lost my mother once again. A great artiste with a heart of pure gold. She sang all my earlier hit songs – from Sohni Mahiwal, Ek Jaan Hain Hum to Baazigar to so many films like Mard, Toofan. She could sing any song — Rock, pop, Indian classical, ghazals. You name it, she has sung all genres of music. Truly the end of an era.”

In a conversation with SCREEN, singer-composer Rahul Vaidya said, “It’s a very very unfortunate news of Asha ji passing away. She has been one of the pillars in Indian music. We all will miss her. She has had an extraordinary career and has been a strong human being, because she had to face a lot of personal tragedies all throughout her life. My prayers for her departed soul and strength to the family. Her songs will be with us forever. No show of mine can be complete without her songs. We all will miss Asha ji. God bless her soul.”

Asha Bhosle’s funeral will take place on Monday. A note shared by the singer’s family read, “Om Shanti. You will live forever. Asha Bhosle Ji. Antim Darshan will be held from 10 am to 2 pm at Casa Grande Tower A, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, followed by Antim Sanskar at 4 pm at Shivaji Park. Date: Monday, 13th April, 2026.”