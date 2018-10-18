Anu Malik’s lawyer: Using MeToo movement to start character assassination mission is obnoxious

Anu Malik has been accused of being a “pedophile and sexual predator” by singer Shweta Pandit.

A day after singer Shweta Pandit accused Anu Malik of harassment, a lawyer for the music composer said Thursday that the #MeToo movement, which is having its India moment, is being used for his client’s “character assassination”.

Pandit took to Twitter to accuse Malik of being a “pedophile and sexual predator”, saying he misbehaved with her when she was a greenhorn in the Hindi music industry. He denied the allegation.

In a statement to PTI, Malik’s lawyer, Zulfiquar Memon said, “The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #MeToo movement but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious.”

Pandit is not the first one to name the music director, currently a judge on reality singing TV show Indian Idol. Last week, singer Sona Mohapatra had also called Malik a “serial predator”, a claim he had denied.

