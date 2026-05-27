Anu Malik backs Varun Dhawan’s ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ as Abhijeet dismisses it as a ‘bhajan’

The recreated version of “Chunnari Chunnari” featuring Varun Dhawan has sparked mixed reactions online, with several social media users debating whether the iconic track needed a remake at all. Amid the ongoing discussion, the song’s composer Anu Malik has now reacted to the controversy and defended the timeless appeal of the song. His response is dramatically different to that of the song’s original singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya who believed the Varun Dhawan song is now sounding like a ‘bhajan’.

Anu Malik shared a video on his Instagram and stated that “Chunnari Chunnari” was a superhit when it originally released and remains equally loved by audiences today. The composer suggested that the popularity of the song across generations proves its lasting impact in Bollywood music culture.

He said on Instagram: “Chunnari Chunnari, Chunnari Chunnari. Guys, it’s been so long since I saw the song on a superstar on Varun Dhawan’s face. Earlier, this song was super hit when it came on Salman Khan. And Salman Khan took it to a different level. And today again, when I saw Varun, I was jumping with joy. What a dance, those girls are looking so beautiful… Pehle bhi gaana super hit tha, aaj bhi super hit aur kal bhi super hit rahega. (The song was a superhit earlier, it’s a superhit today, and it will remain a superhit tomorrow as well).”

“I’m looking forward to the film. David Dhawan ki koi bhi film aur Anu Malik toh dekhta hi dekhta hai. Itna kaam kiya hai David ke saath aur kya director hai (Any film by David Dhawan and Anu Malik is always worth watching. I’ve worked so much with David, and what a director he is),” he said.

“Looking forward to Hai Jawaani Toh Ish Hona Hai aur Aaja Na Mer Chunnari Sanam. Varun, tu kya nacha hai yaar. Kya lag raha hai gaana. (What dancing you have done Varun, what a song!) Congratulations,” he concluded.

Watch Anu Malik’s clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANU MALIK (@anumalikmusic)

Fans reaction

The remake, featuring Varun Dhawan’s energetic dance moves and a refreshed modern presentation, quickly grabbed attention online after its release. While some fans enjoyed the updated version and nostalgic vibe, others felt the original song should have been left untouched.

On Anu Malik’s post too, many fans shared their reaction on the song Chunnari Chunnari’s remixed version. A fan wrote, “Chunnari Chunnari new version loved ❤️ old song vibe his different ❤️🙌 Varun’s dancing moves amazing and wonderful 🥹❤️,” whiler another wrote, “Anu ji totally agree with you ! You are an outstanding musician! Ur songs & music are immortal 🙏❤️😊.”

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Anu Malik’s statement has further fuelled the conversation around remakes in Bollywood, a topic that frequently divides audiences between nostalgia for classics and modern reinterpretations for newer viewers.

Despite the divided opinions, the recreated track has continued trending across social media platforms, with clips from the song circulating widely among fans. Many users have also revisited the original version while comparing it with the newer adaptation.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams “Chunnari Chunnari” remake

Abhijeet Bhattacharya strongly criticised the recreated version of “Chunnari Chunnari” and shared that he feels that the remake lacked the charm of the original 1999 hit from Biwi No. 1. The singer revealed that neither the makers nor the music team contacted him before recreating the iconic track and said the new version sounded more like a “bhajan” than a romantic song.

Abhijeet also shared a comment about Varun, claiming the actor often relies on remakes and “second-hand films,” while adding that recreating Salman Khan’s songs would not make him the next Salman.

About the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

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Directed by David Dhawan, the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai revolves around a man’s desperate journey to become a father, only to find himself caught in a hilarious and chaotic situation involving two women.

Apart from Varun Dhawan, the movie also features Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Mouni Roy in key roles.