scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Anu Aggarwal says Karan Johar’s father Yash Johar came to visit her in the hospital: ‘I was told later’

Anu Aggarwal spoke about how the film industry has always been kind to her. She shared that Karan Johar's father Yash Johar came to visit her in the hospital when she met with an accident.

anu aggarwalAnu Aggarwal spoke about the time when she was in a coma. (Photo: Anu Aggarwal/Instagram)

Anu Aggarwal, who became a star after her 1990 film Aashiqui, was riding the wave of success in the early 1990s. However, a few years later, Anu met with a severe accident which resulted in her being in a coma for over 29 days amongst many other serious injuries.

In a recent chat with YouTuber Sidharth Kannan, Anu was asked if anyone from the film industry reached out to her when she was not keeping well. “There were some people who came to the hospital. Like Yash Johar, Karan Johar’s Dad came. I was told all these things, I was told later but the thing was that I was not recognising people,” she said.

“I must say whenever I have met anyone, they have deep concern and it shows on their face, even if they don’t say it. The way they look at me, I know they care. I definitely got a lot of care and a lot of success from the film business,” she added.

In an earlier chat with The Times of India, Anu had revealed, “In the year 1999, I met with an accident and slipped into a coma. I used to live in an ashram before the accident where I had a spiritual name. After the accident, I knew nothing, but I knew my spiritual name. In 2001, I took ‘sanyas (renunciation)’ and kept my head shaved. I lived with a bag in one hand, in humble surroundings. just studying the mind and human psychology,.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...Premium
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...Premium
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...
Pratibha Singh throws hints, old dilemma for Congress: too many CM aspira...Premium
Pratibha Singh throws hints, old dilemma for Congress: too many CM aspira...
Also Read |Salaam Venky movie review: Kajol manages to rise above the background music fuelled melodrama

In the same chat, Anu spoke about how she had always stayed in touch with her Aashiqui director Mahesh Bhatt, even when she became a monk. “With Mahesh, we always stay in touch, exchange pleasantries, that is till date. All of my directors, we exchange a hello-hi,” she said. Anu also spoke about how Rahul Roy and Deepak Tijori bonded a lot more with each other as they were “young boys who were dealing with their own problems, girlfriends.” “I don’t go to a set to make friends, I go on a set to act,” she added.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-12-2022 at 03:31:45 pm
Next Story

Shatrughan Sinha was the first ‘angry young man’ but Amitabh Bachchan walked away with the title

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hrithik 1200
Hrithik Roshan takes his ‘Greek god’ charm to Red Sea film festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close