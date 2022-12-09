Anu Aggarwal says Karan Johar’s father Yash Johar came to visit her in the hospital: ‘I was told later’

Anu Aggarwal, who became a star after her 1990 film Aashiqui, was riding the wave of success in the early 1990s. However, a few years later, Anu met with a severe accident which resulted in her being in a coma for over 29 days amongst many other serious injuries.

In a recent chat with YouTuber Sidharth Kannan, Anu was asked if anyone from the film industry reached out to her when she was not keeping well. “There were some people who came to the hospital. Like Yash Johar, Karan Johar’s Dad came. I was told all these things, I was told later but the thing was that I was not recognising people,” she said.

“I must say whenever I have met anyone, they have deep concern and it shows on their face, even if they don’t say it. The way they look at me, I know they care. I definitely got a lot of care and a lot of success from the film business,” she added.

In an earlier chat with The Times of India, Anu had revealed, “In the year 1999, I met with an accident and slipped into a coma. I used to live in an ashram before the accident where I had a spiritual name. After the accident, I knew nothing, but I knew my spiritual name. In 2001, I took ‘sanyas (renunciation)’ and kept my head shaved. I lived with a bag in one hand, in humble surroundings. just studying the mind and human psychology,.”

In the same chat, Anu spoke about how she had always stayed in touch with her Aashiqui director Mahesh Bhatt, even when she became a monk. “With Mahesh, we always stay in touch, exchange pleasantries, that is till date. All of my directors, we exchange a hello-hi,” she said. Anu also spoke about how Rahul Roy and Deepak Tijori bonded a lot more with each other as they were “young boys who were dealing with their own problems, girlfriends.” “I don’t go to a set to make friends, I go on a set to act,” she added.