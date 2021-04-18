Anu Aggarwal on life after her 1999 accident: ‘I took sanyas, shaved my head and lived with just one bag’

Anu Aggarwal’s life has been an intriguing story. A model who wanted to be social worker, she found overnight stardom with Aashiqui in the 90s. She was an exception in the industry, which was still ruled by the ‘fair-is-beautiful’ dictum in 1990. A few years later, she gave up the arc lights to study yoga.

Then came her “near death experience”. The car she was driving early one morning, during torrential rains, turned three somersaults before crashing near Mumbai’s Chowpatty area. The accident left her in a coma for 29 days, with a shattered body. The former actor has now spoken about the accident and how her life changed after that.

“In the year 1999, I met with an accident and slipped into a coma. I used to live in an ashram before the accident where I had a spiritual name. After the accident, I knew nothing, but I knew my spiritual name. In 2001, I took ‘sanyas (renunciation)’ and kept my head shaved. I lived with a bag in one hand, in humble surroundings. just studying the mind and human psychology,” she said in an interview.

“In 2006, I came back and started meeting people and the press stationed outside my house. I would greet them with humility,” she said in the interview to Times of India, adding, “After the accident, I had forgotten how to apply lipstick too. Soon people started to post my ‘before’ and ‘after’ pictures. My no-makeup look pictures went viral. I was so shocked to see so much happening around me.”