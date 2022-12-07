Anu Aggarwal recalls how she lived like a monk with only two sets of clothes: ‘My hands were frozen for months’

Yesteryear actor Anu Aggarwal, who is best known for Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui, moved away from the film industry after she discovered her spiritual side. In a recent interview, Anu recalled the time when she lived like a monk with only two sets of clothes with freezing temperatures.

Anu shared with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan that when she was a monk and lived in the mountains, life was a different experience altogether. “When I was a monk, we lived in -5 degree temperature. There was no geyser. I had only one bag with two sets of clothes and one sweater, I spent many years in these many clothes. Our first class used to be at 4:30 am and for that we had to wake up, take a bath, wash our clothes, hang them to dry. I used to wake up at 2:30 so I could finish all these tasks before that,” she said.

She recalled that for months on end, her hands and feet were frozen. “We would take showers in cold water, wash our clothes in cold water. For months, my hands and feet were frozen. There was one woolen cap I would wear because I was bald. But after all that, the entire day used to be very peaceful,” she said.

Anu added that at this moment, she had completely “gotten away from luxury.” This chapter of her life sounds completely opposite to how she lived a few years ago when she had found fame in the Hindi film industry. Anu recalled that her car was once mobbed at Mumbai’s Marine Drive.

“There was a huge jam on Marine Drive after people spotted my car. The signal turned green but no cars moved ahead. People left their cars and came running towards mine. They started banging my windows. I didn’t have a driver on that day and I was driving the car and I was thinking that these people might damage the car. I am a fearless person but on that day, for the first time in life, I experienced fear. There were thousands of people beating my car down, screaming ‘Anu, Anu’. If they would have gotten hold of me, I don’t know what would have happened,’ she said.

Anu Aggarwal recently appeared on Indian Idol with her Aashiqui castmates as the reality show did a special episode for the film’s music.