Antim The Final Truth vs Satyameva Jayate 2 box office predictions: Will John Abraham’s vigilante drama thump Salman Khan’s cop entertainer?

It’s a clash between John Abraham and Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma, this weekend. John’s Satyameva Jayate 2 releases today, and is expected to have a terrific opening. However, it will lock horns with Salman-Aayush’s Antim: The Final Truth. Both the films are massy commercial entertainers, and trade analysts are expecting a battle at the box office. Antim sees Salman as a righteous cop, who is ready to do whatever it takes to right all wrongs—an avatar which usually works wonders for Bhai fans. Aayush plays the role of a hardened gangster, which is a far cry from his romantic avatar in his debut film LoveYatri.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told Indianexpress.com, “Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Antim is toplining Aayush Sharma with Salman Khan. It’s a hardcore commercial film, and it is a very different look for Aayush, compared to his first film. This is a new avatar. I am expecting around Rs 5 crore to start with, and then it can build up.”

Meanwhile, Satyameva Jayate 2 is a vigilante drama, along the lines of the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. Also starring Anup Soni, Harsh Chhaya, Gautami Kapoor and others, the film marks the acting comeback of Divya Khosla Kumar. Nora Fatehi appears in a dance number too. Moreover, it has shades of fierce patriotism, which is another crowd-puller for the masses these days.

“Both films can work well. Satyameva Jayate 2 has John Abraham, and we know he is a full-blown action star. The first film did fantastic business, so we are really hoping that this one works well at the box office. I am expecting Rs 6 crore to Rs 7 crore at the box office on day 1. Let’s see how it pans out. Milap Zaveri has gone on record to say it is an ode to 80’s and 90’s cinema,” said Johar.

Theatre business is slowly limping back to normalcy. While Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, wreaked havoc at the box office, crossing Rs 180 crore, Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, failed to make an impact.